Gas supply to remain off for 72 hours at different areas during Eid holidays

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:04 pm

Gas supply will remain suspended for 72 hours from midnight (12:01am) on 23 April (Sunday) to midnight on 26 April at different areas in Narayanganj and Rupganj areas due to emergency maintenance work in the existing gas transmission pipelines when the country will observe Eid holidays.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas include Japanese Economic Zone, Araihazar, Rupganj, Narayanganj areas, Rupasi, Rupganj, Bhulta, Kanchan, Bhatpara, Murapara, Barpa, Tarabo, and Perabo, City Economic Zone, Meghna Energy, Summit Power REB (Madhavadi) and City Sugar Industries.

During the period, consumers in different adjoining areas including Araihajar, Madhavadi, Panchdona, Narayanganj. Fatulla, Shyampur, Kadmatoli, Keraniganj, Zinjira and in southern part of Dhaka city will experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas gas regretting for the temporary inconveniences.

