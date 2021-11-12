Gas explosion kills 2 in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 04:33 pm

Damaged portion of the building. Photo: Collected
Damaged portion of the building. Photo: Collected

Two women have been killed after a building collapsed at Fatullah area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila following a gas explosion. 

Eight others were injured in the incident. 

The accident took place at 6am on Friday on the ground floor of a five-story building in Sehachar Lal Khan area of ​​the upazila.  

The deceased were Maya Rani, 45, and Shibu Rani, 32. 

The injured have been shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Narayanganj General Hospital.

The blast damaged all five rooms of the flat and shattered the walls of three semi-finished houses and a shop in the adjoining building.

District administration sealed the building after the incident. At the same time, a seven-member investigation committee has been formed to investigate the incident with Additional District Magistrate Rahima Khatun as the committee's convener.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place in the ground floor flat of Moktar Hossain's five-storey house in Sehachar Lal Khan area of ​​Sadar upazila at 6am on Friday. The walls of a nearby houses and a shop along with the flat's collapsed in the blast. 

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense said initially it was thought gas had accumulated in the flat due to leakage of gas line. 

The explosion occurred when someone tried to turn on an electric switch or fire in the morning. 

"A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. After investigation, the real cause of the incident can be found out," he added.

