Gas leakage has been spotted from the Moghbazar Wireless Gate explosion site.

On information, a fire service unit led by station officer Yunus Ali is working on the site.

Earlier on 27 June, An explosion occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building near Aarong Showroom in Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in the capital at around 7:30 pm.

At least 10 people were killed in the blast and more than 100 were injured.