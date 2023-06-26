Main accused arrested in garment workers' leader murder in Gazipur

The manager of a garments factory has been arrested in a case filed over the murder of a garment workers' leader in an attack by miscreants which left two others injured in Gazipura Sataish Baganbari area of Gazipur city.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongi West Police Station Shah Alam confirmed the murder to The Business Standard, and said, the main accused, 35-year-old Mazharul, has already been arrested, adding the murder stemmed from a feud with another labour federation. Five others were also named in the murder case.

Deceased Md Shahidul Islam alias Shahid, 50, was the president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation's (BGIWF) Gazipur wing.

He was attacked by miscreants outside the premises of the Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited factory around 9pm on Sunday.

Plaintiff in the case, Kalpona Akter, president of the BGIWF, mentioned in the case statement that after leaving the factory following discussions with workers over their salary and Eid bonus arrears, Shahidul was attacked by some men.

He was punched and knocked unconscious. He was later taken to Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College and Hospital under Gacha police station where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kalpona alleged that the attack was carried out by the factory owners.

The Business Standard reached out to factory Chairman Saef Uddin numerous times over phone, but he did not receive the call.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Vice-President Shahidullah Azim told TBS that none of the owners were involved in the attack, but rather it was a fight between two trade union leaders.

According to the case statement, Shahidul was called to the factory to collect the dues of the workers, who had not been given the May salary or the Eid bonus.

While leaving the factory, he was attacked by some men – six of whom were named and five other unnamed men were accused as well.

In protest against this incident, a human chain was formed in front of the DC office in Gazipur under the leadership of Industrial Bangladesh Council in Gazipur, said Kutubuddin Ahmed, the general secretary of the organisation.

He said workers in Narayanganj are also protesting.