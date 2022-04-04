Garment workers clash with police in Chattogram

Clashes broke out between the police and garment workers during a protest staged by the latter demanding overdue salary and allowances in Chattogram today (4 April).

Workers of a garment factory called Regent Textile, in Boalkhali, staged the agitation in front of the factory premises this morning.

Boalkhali Police Station OC (investigation) Saiful Islam told The Business Standard that the workers have been protesting since morning demanding arrears of salary allowance.

"Upon receiving the news, the police came to the spot. When the workers tried to block the road, the police removed them. But they responded with anger and started throwing brickbats at the police," the OC stated.

"The number of people injured in the incident is yet to be known," he added.

"We are at the factory now. The workers are having a dialogue with the owner," he informed.

