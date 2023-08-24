Garment worker killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Savar

A female garment worker died after a truck ran over a motorcycle at Aminbazar area of Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar, Dhaka today.

The deceased, identified as Beli Akhter, 26, was riding the bike as a pillion, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Highway police station Sheikh Abul Hasan told The Business Standard.

The driver of the two-wheeler was also injured in the incident on Thursday (24 August) and has been given primary treatment at a local hospital, the OC said.

According to locals and police officials, the accident took place when the motorcycle overtook a truck loaded with sand.

Immediately after overtaking the truck, the wheel of the bike slipped, and both Beli and the driver fell on the road. The truck then hit Beli from behind, killing her on the spot.

Ranju, the truck driver, has already been arrested, said OC Abul Hasan.

"Preparations are underway to file a case over the incident."

Beli, hailing from Rangpur, reportedly worked in a garment factory in Ashulia.