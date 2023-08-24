Garment worker killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Savar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

Garment worker killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Savar

The deceased, identified as Beli Akhter, 26, was riding the bike as a pillion, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Highway police station Sheikh Abul Hasan told The Business Standard

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 05:53 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

A female garment worker died after a truck ran over a motorcycle at Aminbazar area of Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar, Dhaka today.

The deceased, identified as Beli Akhter, 26, was riding the bike as a pillion, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Highway police station Sheikh Abul Hasan told The Business Standard.

The driver of the two-wheeler was also injured in the incident on Thursday (24 August) and has been given primary treatment at a local hospital, the OC said.

According to locals and police officials, the accident took place when the motorcycle overtook a truck loaded with sand.

Immediately after overtaking the truck, the wheel of the bike slipped, and both Beli and the driver fell on the road. The truck then hit Beli from behind, killing her on the spot.

Ranju, the truck driver, has already been arrested, said OC Abul Hasan.

"Preparations are underway to file a case over the incident."

Beli, hailing from Rangpur, reportedly worked in a garment factory in Ashulia.

Savar / truck / Accident / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

3h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19