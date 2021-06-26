Gang-rape on Bus: Cops detain 6 in Chattogram

The six then took her hostage and raped her, first inside a bus and then at various other places in Mirsarai.

Police have detained six people in Chattogram on charges of gang-raping a young woman on a moving bus. Three of the detainees were from the bus, including the driver and helper.

They were detained during raids in Sitakunda, Mirsarai upazila and Chattogram city on Friday night. However, there are three more fugitives involved in the incident.

Mirsarai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mujibul Mujibur Rahman said, "Six people have been detained who will be taken on remand for questioning. Although nine people were involved in the incident, six people raped the victim.

"Meanwhile, the victim will be put through a medical examination."

Chattogram District Police Super SM Rashidul Haque said, "Multiple teams were deployed to detain the accused after receiving allegations of gang-rape on the bus."

According to the police, the victim hails from Sitakunda, Chattogram. A staff member of the bus named Rana was a former acquaintance of the girl. Rana lured her to Mirsarai. The six then took her hostage and raped her, first inside a bus and then at various other places in Mirsarai.

gang-rape / Chattogram / Bus

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

