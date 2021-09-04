Gandhi Ashram Bill 2021 passed in JS

The Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Bill, 2021, was passed in the parliament.

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill to the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, Huq said the Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Bill, 2021, was designed in Bengali version incorporating no new provisions in the Gandhi Ashram (Board of Trustees) Ordinance, 1975.

According to the proposed law, the government will appoint the chairman of the seven-member board of trustees. The chairman and the other trustees shall hold office for a period of three years.

But, the government may terminate the appointment of the chairman or any other trustee before the expiration of the term.

The head office of the board shall be at Jayag in the district of Noakhali.

The regional office or branch can be set up in other places taking prior permission from the government.