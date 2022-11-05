Gaibandha-5 polls: EC asks for rechecking CCTV footage of 94 centres

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered the committee concerned to reinvestigate the CCTV footage of 94 polling centres in Gaibandha-5 by-election, which were postponed on 12 October due to irregularities.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal disclosed the matter while addressing a press conference at the EC secretariat in Dhaka.

"Our decision is that apart from the 52 postponed centres in the by-polls, we haven't given any decision for or fully monitored the rest 94 centres. We have decided that a committee will check our CCTV footage and give an observation report on it," the CEC said.

"For that purpose, we have already formed a committee. The previous committee will do this and give us a report within seven days," he added.

A decision on the by-election to Gaibandha-5 constituency will be taken after receiving the full report, the CEC said.

