BMCCI president greets Malaysia on its Independence day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 09:25 pm

Bangladesh and Malaysia have both become development role models thanks to their forward-thinking governments with Malaysia becoming a crucial bilateral partner due to its fast economic growth, strategic position, active engagement in our local region, and close ties to Bangladesh in many areas, said Syed Almas Kabir, president, the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI).

In an independence day message to Malaysia, the BMCCI president also highlighted several active and cooperative relationships between the two countries across a wide variety of areas, including trade and investment, human resources, education, aviation, tourism, sports, the military, research and technology, drug control, human trafficking, and recently developing fields like digital commerce.

In a press release, Almas Kabir further said Bangladesh was one of the first countries to recognise Malaysia.

"Due to its extensive international commerce, Malaysia is regarded as an important regional trading center for the ASEAN nations. Bangladesh has been Malaysia's second-largest commercial partner in South Asia in recent years as a result of growing commerce between the two countries. In this year of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of independence, I believe it has attained exceptional heights: from $10.9M in FY1994–1995 to $337M in FY2021–2022, Bangladesh's exports to Malaysia have grown at an annualized rate of 12.4% during the past 25 years," he said.

To strengthen commercial connections, the BMCCI continually works to improve cooperation between its members and the Malaysian business sector and it is making a commendable effort to set up trade promotion events.

"Despite having a significant trade deficit in the past, our export capacity has increased recently. Thanks to BMCCI's work with the business communities of both nations to introduce them to our diverse export goods, we are moving toward a situation with balanced trade. That's why this year, we on behalf of BMCCI have set the theme for Malaysia's Independence Day as 'FRIENDSHIP through TRADE'," he concluded.

