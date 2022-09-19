Fresh Rohingya intrusion won’t be allowed: Home Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 07:24 pm

Related News

Fresh Rohingya intrusion won’t be allowed: Home Minister

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 07:24 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that no more Rohingya citizens will be allowed to enter Bangladesh. 

"We are facing various complications with the Rohingyas living in the country. No more Rohingyas will be allowed to enter the country," he said while talking to reporters after a programme in Dhaka Monday (19 September).

The minister said, "Myanmar has been involved in the war due to various internal problems. We still don't know exactly who they are fighting with, or who they are resisting. As far as we know, their conflict is with the Arakan Army."

Mentioning the recent shelling on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border that killed one and injured several others, Kamal said, "The foreign ministry lodged a strong protest against Myanmar over the incident. If the protests don't work, we will raise our problems before the United Nations."

He further said, "We are a peaceful nation. We will try to get a peaceful solution. A decision in this regard will be taken soon by the prime minister and the foreign ministry."

On Friday (16 September), a 15-year-old Rohingya boy was killed and at least six people were injured when mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh – the latest in a series of violent incidents.

Fears grip people living by the bordering villages in Bandarban, as some 35 families of Konarpara of Bandarban's Tumbru moved to their relatives on Saturday (17 September). 

For more than a month, the "Arakan Army '' has been fighting with Myanmar's security forces in the country's Rakhine state across Bangladesh's Ghumdhum border at Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban. During this period, mortar shells have landed inside Bangladesh multiple times, with Myanmar also violating Bangladesh's airspace.      

Bangladesh this month issued a statement expressing deep concern over falling mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory, indiscriminate aerial firing from Myanmar in the bordering areas, and air space violation from Myanmar.

The Myanmar envoy in Dhaka was summoned multiple times in recent weeks so that those concerns could be conveyed.

Top News

Rohingya / Myanmar / mortar fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

8h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

35m | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

21h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

21h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  