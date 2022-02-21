Fresh Cement inaugurates Shaheed Minar for the blind paying homage to language martyrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 07:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fresh Cement inaugurated today a special Shaheed Minar for the visually impaired, built at Kalyani Inclusive School in Mirpur.

Mohammad Khorshed Alam, executive director, MGI, Kazi Md Mohiuddin, senior general manager (Brand) and Anisul Haque, fiction writer, on behalf of Fresh Cement, paid tribute to the language martyrs and inaugurated the structure, said a press release on Monday (21 February).

Under the supervision of Jahangir Alam, headmaster of the school, along with the teachers, the programme was carried out while maintaining strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The construction of this special Shaheed Minar was carried out in collaboration with MGI, based on the advice of a renowned architect and the teachers at Kalyani Inclusive School.

The walls of the Shaheed Minar are engraved in Braille, a brief history of the language movement and parts of the song 'My brother's blood painted 21st February '.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

