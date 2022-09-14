Heavy rains, long tailbacks make Dhaka commuters suffer

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

Heavy rains, long tailbacks make Dhaka commuters suffer

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka traffic has come to a near standstill as incessant rain, triggered by depression over the Bay of Bengal, caused heavy gridlocks throughout the capital. 

Residents of the capital – especially officer-goers and school students – are facing commute woes due to the rainfall that has no signs of stopping any time soon.

The Met Office has recorded 53mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours – from 6am on Tuesday till 6am Wednesday.

Many were seen walking along the roads in the rain due to a lack of vehicles. Rickshaws and CNG-run autorickshaws were seen charging commuters extra, taking undue advantage of the situation.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Badrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Police (Traffic-Uttara) of DMP, said, "The traffic situation in Uttara started to very bad since today (14 September) morning. 

"This happened due to heavy rain and various ongoing development works including the BRT project in the capital. Only Gazipur-bound vehicles were moving at a normal speed." 

However, the situation started to improve in the afternoon, said the police official.

Low-income people, including day labourers, were getting less work.

Many were forced to stay indoors due to the light to medium rains throughout the day.

Commuters faced problems in reaching their destinations due to heavy traffic triggered by the rains as well.

The number of motorized vehicles on the road was fewer compared to other working days.

Meanwhile, the Met office predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall at places over the country.

Top News

Monsoon rains / Dhaka / Traffic gridlock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

1h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

6h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

22h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

17h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

17h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

17h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka