Freedom of religion is sacrosanct: US Embassy on recent communal violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:54 pm

The embassy statement also added that the US stands with Bangladesh to preserve diversity, unity, and mutual respect

US Embassy Dhaka. Photo: Collected
US Embassy Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday issued a statement on the recent communal attacks in the country and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"We send our condolences to the families of victims of recent religious violence," the embassy said in a statement.  

"Freedom of religion is sacrosanct.  Everyone must remain steadfast in opposing targeted violence and orchestrated hate, and work to ensure all are able to attend a religious service or celebration without fear of violence because of their faith," it added.

It added that the US stands with Bangladesh to preserve diversity, unity, and mutual respect.

"The United States stands with Bangladeshis of all beliefs calling to preserve diversity, unity, and mutual respect," it added.

