France to donate 2mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said France declared 2 million doses Covid-19 for Bangladesh as donation.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Dr Momen said.

Bangladesh will get around 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Saudi Arabia.

"Our Ambassador in Riyadh has informed me that 1499270 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will come from the King Salman Relief Fund," he said in a message from Paris.

The vaccine doses will arrive in Dhaka over the next two to three days, Dr Momen said.

Meanwhile, he said, Poland will provide 3.3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses free of cost to Bangladesh.

These are expected to be shipped any day, Dr Momen said.

Poland donated these vaccine doses through the European Union (EU).