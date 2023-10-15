Fractional land investment platform Jomee Jomaa launches

Bangladesh

Press Release
15 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 07:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Jomee Jomaa, a  startup committed to democratising the real estate market in Bangladesh, has officially launched its platform, introducing fractional investing to the Bangladeshi real estate landscape. 

The brainchild of co-founders Alvi Sakib and Ayaz Hossain, Jomee Jomaa was born out of a deep-seated desire to address the challenges that average citizens face when trying to invest in Bangladeshi land, says a press release.

The formidable barriers, such as high capital requirements and the complexities of property document verification, have long prevented many from entering the real estate market.

Jomee Jomaa sets out to address these barriers. 

The startup's investment process begins with expert real estate agents identifying promising land opportunities for maximal returns. These lands are then fractionally segmented, allowing members to invest in these units. Over a period of three to five years, the land's value appreciates, providing investors with opportunities for growth.

For those seeking liquidity before the maturity term concludes, Jomee Jomaa offers a secondary marketplace.

Upon the land's sale, investors receive both their initial input and a portion of the profits, with a 20% fee deducted by the platform. Trust and transparency are foundational to Jomee Jomaa's operations, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free investment experience for users, the press release adds.

From acquisition to resale, Jomee Jomaa manages the entire spectrum, making prime real estate ownership accessible to all.

