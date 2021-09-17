A fraction of customers demand Evaly CEO Rassel’s unconditional release

A faction of customers and merchants of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly formed a human chain at Shahbagh intersection in the capital today, demanding the release of the company's CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairperson Shamima Nasrin.

The protesters demanded unconditional release of the Evaly owners staging the protest at 3pm today.

They urged the government to release Rassel for the survival of the local e-commerce business.

Mamun, an Evaly customer, termed the case against Rassel as fabricated. He said the plaintiff has an order worth Tk3 lakh only. On the other hand, there are customers here, who have orders up to Tk30 lakh.

"As the government has arrested Rassel. Now, who will refund us? Will the government return our money? If that is the case, we will leave the protest and go home," said Mamun.

Protesters began chanting slogans at one point - we do not accept the fake lawsuit, we want the unconditional release of Rassel Bhai.

However, police removed the protesters from the spot.

As they organised the gathering without any permission, police removed them from the sport, said Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman, police inspector at Shahbagh Police Station.

Earlier on Thursday, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Russel and his wife after an hour-long drive at their Mohammadpur residence following an embezzlement case filed against them.

