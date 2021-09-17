A fraction of customers demand Evaly CEO Rassel’s unconditional release

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 05:14 pm

Related News

A fraction of customers demand Evaly CEO Rassel’s unconditional release

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 05:14 pm
A fraction of customers demand Evaly CEO Rassel’s unconditional release

A faction of customers and merchants of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly formed a human chain at Shahbagh intersection in the capital today, demanding the release of the company's CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairperson Shamima Nasrin. 

The protesters demanded unconditional release of the Evaly owners staging the protest at 3pm today.

They urged the government to release Rassel for the survival of the local e-commerce business.

Mamun, an Evaly customer, termed the case against Rassel as fabricated. He said the plaintiff has an order worth Tk3 lakh only. On the other hand, there are customers here, who have orders up to Tk30 lakh. 

"As the government has arrested Rassel. Now, who will refund us? Will the government return our money? If that is the case, we will leave the protest and go home," said Mamun.

Protesters began chanting slogans at one point - we do not accept the fake lawsuit, we want the unconditional release of Rassel Bhai.

However, police removed the protesters from the spot. 

As they organised the gathering without any permission, police removed them from the sport, said Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman, police inspector at Shahbagh Police Station. 

Earlier on Thursday, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Russel and his wife after an hour-long drive at their Mohammadpur residence following an embezzlement case filed against them.
 

Top News

Evaly / protest / Russel

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

20h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

20h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents