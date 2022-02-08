Foxes bite 30 villagers in Bogura

At least 30 people of Fulcourt and Rampur villages in Shahjahanpur upazila have been injured after being attacked by foxes.

Villagers also beat four aggressive foxes to death in the last four days.

Local UP member Nazrul Islam Nayan said the injured took treatment from Upazila Health Complex and Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

He said houses have been built by cutting down many bushes and jungles of the two villages.

Foxes can attack villagers in the face of food and habitat crises, he assumed.

Asked why the foxes were suddenly attacking people, the veterinary surgeon of the Upazila Animal Resources Office Kanij Farzana said foxes may attack people because of the housing and food crisis.

As the foxes have been attacking people in those two villages for several days now, we think they may be infected with rabies, said the veterinary.

