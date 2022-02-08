Foxes bite 30 villagers in Bogura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Foxes bite 30 villagers in Bogura

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:33 pm
Foxes bite 30 villagers in Bogura

At least 30 people of Fulcourt and Rampur villages in Shahjahanpur upazila have been injured after being attacked by foxes. 

Villagers also beat four aggressive foxes to death in the last four days. 

Local UP member Nazrul Islam Nayan said the injured took treatment from Upazila Health Complex and Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. 

He said houses have been built by cutting down many bushes and jungles of the two villages.

Foxes can attack villagers in the face of food and habitat crises, he assumed.

Asked why the foxes were suddenly attacking people, the veterinary surgeon of the Upazila Animal Resources Office Kanij Farzana said foxes may attack people because of the housing and food crisis. 

As the foxes have been attacking people in those two villages for several days now, we think they may be infected with rabies, said the veterinary.
 

Foxes / fox bite / Bogura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

8h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

11h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

11h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

5h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

5h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

5h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 