Four remanded over assault of Independent TV journalist

A Dhaka court has placed four people including two doctors on a three-day remand each in a case lodged over assault of Independent Television senior reporter Hasan Misbah and cameraperson Saju Miah.

The four remanded accused are - Dr HM Usmani, Dr DMA Abu Jahid, Md Abul Hasnat Sumon and Md Russel Hawlader.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Farah Diba Chonda passed the order on Wednesday (10 August) as police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on five-day remand each. The defence however, pleaded for quashing the remand plea and set them free on bail.

The accused on 9 July attacked the two newsmen as they went to SPA Clinic in Kamrangirchar area to investigate allegations about the presence of a fake doctor there. As the journalist asked the clinic owner Dr HM Usmani about the allegations, he called 15-20 people and started beating him and the cameraperson indiscriminately.

Hasan Misbah later filed the case with Kamrangirchar police station.