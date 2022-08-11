Four remanded over assault of Independent TV journalist

Bangladesh

BSS
11 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:34 am

Related News

Four remanded over assault of Independent TV journalist

BSS
11 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:34 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has placed four people including two doctors on a three-day remand each in a case lodged over assault of Independent Television senior reporter Hasan Misbah and cameraperson Saju Miah.

The four remanded accused are - Dr HM Usmani, Dr DMA Abu Jahid, Md Abul Hasnat Sumon and Md Russel Hawlader.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Farah Diba Chonda passed the order on Wednesday (10 August) as police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on five-day remand each. The defence however, pleaded for quashing the remand plea and set them free on bail.

The accused on 9 July attacked the two newsmen as they went to SPA Clinic in Kamrangirchar area to investigate allegations about the presence of a fake doctor there. As the journalist asked the clinic owner Dr HM Usmani about the allegations, he called 15-20 people and started beating him and the cameraperson indiscriminately.

Hasan Misbah later filed the case with Kamrangirchar police station.

Top News

Journalist assult / Kamrangirchar / health sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

3h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Removal of Treasury chiefs: Panic or justified?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

4h | Videos
Can sleep help you become successful?

Can sleep help you become successful?

4h | Videos
Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

5h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system