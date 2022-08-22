Fortune Shoes warehouse damaged in fire

A raw materials warehouse of Fortune Shoes Limited's factory in Bscic Industrial Estate in Barishal was partially damaged in a fire incident around 3:30pm on Saturday.

One raw material storage unit was damaged but no machinery caught fire. The fire, which originated from a room in the factory, was brought under control after three hours of efforts by six fire service units, said Riaz Uddin Bhuiyan, company secretary of Fortune Shoes.

What caused the fire to break out and how much damage it caused is yet to be ascertained. The factory is insured, he added.

The footwear manufacturer and exporter company raised Tk22 crore in the capital markets to expand its business.

From the January to March quarter of 2022, company revenue was Tk36.51 crore, which was Tk36.44 crore in the same period of 2021.

During the period, its net profit after tax stood at Tk9.18 crore, which is 46% higher compared to that in 2021.

Besides, its earnings per share were Tk0.57 and net asset value per share stood at Tk15.10 till 31 March 2022.

Until 31 July this year, sponsor-directors held 30.93%, institutions 27.24%, and general investors 41.83% shares of the company.

In the last trading session on Monday, its share price was Tk79.50 each.