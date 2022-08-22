Fortune Shoes warehouse damaged in fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:35 pm

Fortune Shoes warehouse damaged in fire

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A raw materials warehouse of Fortune Shoes Limited's factory in Bscic Industrial Estate in Barishal was partially damaged in a fire incident around 3:30pm on Saturday.

One raw material storage unit was damaged but no machinery caught fire. The fire, which originated from a room in the factory, was brought under control after three hours of efforts by six fire service units, said Riaz Uddin Bhuiyan, company secretary of Fortune Shoes.

What caused the fire to break out and how much damage it caused is yet to be ascertained. The factory is insured, he added.

The footwear manufacturer and exporter company raised Tk22 crore in the capital markets to expand its business.

From the January to March quarter of 2022, company revenue was Tk36.51 crore, which was Tk36.44 crore in the same period of 2021.

During the period, its net profit after tax stood at Tk9.18 crore, which is 46% higher compared to that in 2021.

Besides, its earnings per share were Tk0.57 and net asset value per share stood at Tk15.10 till 31 March 2022.

Until 31 July this year, sponsor-directors held 30.93%, institutions 27.24%, and general investors 41.83% shares of the company.

In the last trading session on Monday, its share price was Tk79.50 each.

Stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

12h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

12h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

1h | Videos
Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

1h | Videos
New initiative to save electricity

New initiative to save electricity

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs