Former security guard found dead at Chattogram University campus

Police recovered the body of a former security guard from the Chattogram University campus on Tuesday (7 November).

The body was recovered at the bamboo grove situated behind the university's engineering faculty around 3:30pm, according to police officials.

The deceased, identified as Monir Ahmed, 75, served as a security guard at the university. He retired from his position two years ago.

Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathazari police station, said they suspect that Monir Ahmed passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

"However, due to the location of his demise, the exact cause remains uncertain. As a result, Monir Ahmed's family was advised to file a case of unnatural death."

Following a post-mortem to ascertain the precise cause of death, the body will be handed over to the family, the OC added.