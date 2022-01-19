Former DRU organizing secretary killed in Dhaka road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:44 am

Habibur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Habibur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Former Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) organizing secretary and Daily Shomoyer Alo Senior Reporter Habibur Rahman has died after allegedly being run over by a speeding vehicle in Dhaka.  

The incident occurred at the capital's Begunbari area of Hatirjheel around 2:30am on Wednesday, confirmed Hatirjheel police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Masud Khalifa.

"An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of his death. 

"However, initial evidence suggests that this was an accident," he added.

Habib was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival, after a passersby found him in critical condition and alerted the police.

The body of the deceased has been kept at the DMCH morgue for an autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

