Former councillor found dead in Naogaon

Bangladesh

UNB
14 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

Former councillor found dead in Naogaon

UNB
14 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 07:04 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 47-year-old former councillor, who remained missing since Friday, was found dead at a water body at Patichara in Patnitala upazila of Naogaon district today (14 July).

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman Mitu, former councilor of No 9 ward of Najipur municipality and son of Afsar Ali.

Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Patnitala Police Station, said farmers spotted the floated body of Mizanur at Saligram Buridah water body in the morning and informed police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mizanur had been missing since he left home on Friday afternoon, according to his family.

Later, a general diary was lodged with Patnitala Police Station in this connection, said the OC.
 

councillor / Bangladesh / Naogaon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

9h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

6h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

1h | Videos
Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

3h | Videos
What did the quota reform activists say with a memorandum to the president?

What did the quota reform activists say with a memorandum to the president?

2h | Videos
Other US presidents who have been shot

Other US presidents who have been shot

4h | Videos