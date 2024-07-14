Former councillor found dead in Naogaon

A 47-year-old former councillor, who remained missing since Friday, was found dead at a water body at Patichara in Patnitala upazila of Naogaon district today (14 July).

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman Mitu, former councilor of No 9 ward of Najipur municipality and son of Afsar Ali.

Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Patnitala Police Station, said farmers spotted the floated body of Mizanur at Saligram Buridah water body in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mizanur had been missing since he left home on Friday afternoon, according to his family.

Later, a general diary was lodged with Patnitala Police Station in this connection, said the OC.

