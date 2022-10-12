Former cop hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 October, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Former cop hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report 
12 October, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:27 am
Former cop hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar

A former constable of Bangladesh Police (BP) has been hacked to death in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased, Nawab Mia, 45, was killed in the Bara Chowdhury Para area in Bharuakhali union, Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila, at around 1am on Wednesday.

He was the son of Abdul Haque of the area and the elder brother of local lawyer Shawkat Belal.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Shawkat Belal, the brother of the victim, said, "Nawab bought a fishing net and lend it to Didar Mia, son of Noor Ahmad of the same area. 

"The two ensued in a heated argument 15 days ago over Tk1,000. My brother was killed because of the money." 

On Tuesday (11 October) as Nawab was returning home from a "salish" (arbitrations) over the issue, he was attacked by Didar's men.

A critically injured Nawab was rushed to the Cox's Bazar General Hospital where doctors declared him dead during the early hours of today (12 October), the younger brother added.

Contacted, Cox's Bazar Sadar model police station OC (Investigation) Salim Uddin, said, "The body of the deceased has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy. 

"Efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the attack."
 

Top News / Crime

Bangladesh police / Cox's Bazar / hacked to death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

2h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

2h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

1h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

15h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

18h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

20h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back