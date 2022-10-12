Former cop hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar

A former constable of Bangladesh Police (BP) has been hacked to death in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased, Nawab Mia, 45, was killed in the Bara Chowdhury Para area in Bharuakhali union, Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila, at around 1am on Wednesday.

He was the son of Abdul Haque of the area and the elder brother of local lawyer Shawkat Belal.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Shawkat Belal, the brother of the victim, said, "Nawab bought a fishing net and lend it to Didar Mia, son of Noor Ahmad of the same area.

"The two ensued in a heated argument 15 days ago over Tk1,000. My brother was killed because of the money."

On Tuesday (11 October) as Nawab was returning home from a "salish" (arbitrations) over the issue, he was attacked by Didar's men.

A critically injured Nawab was rushed to the Cox's Bazar General Hospital where doctors declared him dead during the early hours of today (12 October), the younger brother added.

Contacted, Cox's Bazar Sadar model police station OC (Investigation) Salim Uddin, said, "The body of the deceased has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

"Efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the attack."

