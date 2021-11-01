Forest department frees 215 birds seized in Savar

The Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Forest Department seized around 215 birds of different species from the Itkhola area of Savar on the outskirts of the capital early Monday morning.

Illegal bird traders had brought those birds in the capital from Feni district.

Later, the Forest Department unit released all the birds to nature.

Forest Inspector Asim Mallik said, "Acting on a tip-off, a WCCU team was on guard at Savar bypass highway to arrest the illegal bird traders but they changed their route and reached their home through a different road,"

Later, a WCCU team raided the residential house and seized 215 birds of different species.

The illegal bird traders somehow managed to flee the scene.