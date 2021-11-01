Forest department frees 215 birds seized in Savar

Bangladesh

TBS report
01 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 09:12 pm

Forest department frees 215 birds seized in Savar

TBS report
01 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 09:12 pm
Forest department frees 215 birds seized in Savar

The Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Forest Department seized around 215 birds of different species from the Itkhola area of Savar on the outskirts of the capital early Monday morning.

Illegal bird traders had brought those birds in the capital from Feni district.

Later, the Forest Department unit released all the birds to nature.

Forest Inspector Asim Mallik said, "Acting on a tip-off, a WCCU team was on guard at Savar bypass highway to arrest the illegal bird traders but they changed their route and reached their home through a different road,"

Later, a WCCU team raided the residential house and seized 215 birds of different species.

The illegal bird traders somehow managed to flee the scene. 

Top News

Birds rescue / Illegal bird trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

5h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

5h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

5h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 