Foreign aid release hits $10b for first time

Bangladesh

Saifuddin Saif
27 July, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:07 pm

Related News

Foreign aid release hits $10b for first time

Saifuddin Saif
27 July, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:07 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

The release of foreign aid has reached a record $10 billion in FY22, thanks to fast utilisation of external loans in some megaprojects nearing completion, more budget support from development lenders and funds for Covid-19 vaccines. 

In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh posted a 26% year-on-year growth in having foreign funds disbursed.  The aid released in FY21 amounted to $7.95 billion, according to the latest report of the Economic Relations Division (ERD). 

Budget support and vaccine purchases account for around $2.6 billion of the external funds released in the last fiscal year. The rest of the assistance was spent on different development projects, said the report. 

In FY21, Bangladesh received $1.09 billion in budget support from development lenders.

ERD officials said the foreign funds released in the last fiscal year helped a lot in propping up dwindling forex reserves. 

Former Director General of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Dr Mustafa K Mujeri told The Business Standard that in post-pandemic times, the implementation of foreign-funded projects were speeded up, which led to a rise in disbursements of foreign funds.

The government is also getting a good amount of budget support to meet deficits, he said, adding that availability of such low-interest loans has somewhat taken the pressure off bank borrowing. 

Meanwhile, in the last fiscal year, the Asian Development Bank and Japan released the most funds. The country received $2.6 billion from ADB and $2.2 billion from Japan.

The assistance released from the World Bank stood at $1.7 billion. Besides, the disbursal from Russia and China amounted to $1.2 billion and $1 billion respectively. 

But new commitments of loans from development partners in FY22 have dropped by 13% to $8.2 billion from $9.4 billion a year ago, according to the ERD report.

The World Bank, ADB and Japan have made commitments of over $1.5 billion each, while China has pledged to provide Bangladesh over $1 billion.

According to ERD data, foreign aid to the tune of $48.5 billion has remained in the pipeline after the end of FY22. At the beginning of the fiscal year, the amount in the pipeline stood at $50.34 billion.

In the meantime, Bangladesh repaid principal plus interest amounting to around $2 billion in the last fiscal year to the development lenders. In FY21, the repayments stood at $1.9 billion.

As the grace periods of external loans for various development projects have ended, the repayment pressure of principal is growing.

Dr Mustafa Mujeri said as many foreign-funded projects are nearing completion, debt repayment pressure will go up in the next few years. So the government has to adopt more strategies to increase flexible external loans. 

He suggests speeding up project implementation to increase disbursements of foreign aid now stuck in the pipeline.

He also said exports and remittances should be given importance to reduce dependence on foreign debts in the future.

Top News

Foreign Aid / Foreign aid disbursal / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

3h | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

3h | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

3h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work