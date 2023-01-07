Foolproof security measures taken for Ijtema: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
07 January, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 10:47 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government has taken all-out security measures for devotees including foreigners arriving at the Bishwa Ijtema ground, as the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema will begin on January 13, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said.

The first phase of the Ijtema, billed as the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, will be held from 13 January and the second phase from 20 January, he said at the follow-up meeting regarding the review of Ijtema preparation at Tongi Ijtema ground in Gazipur this evening as the chief guest.

Foreign guests will get more facilities compared to previous years, he said, adding that law enforcement agencies including police, RAB and Bangladesh Army will be deployed at the Ijtema ground to ensure a peaceful and congenial atmosphere.

Besides, BGB members will be kept ready if necessary, he said.

"As the existing two groups are doing Ijtema separately, I hope there will be no problem," the minister added.

Maulana Zubair Hassan group's Ijtema will be held in the first phase and Maulana Wasekh group's in the second phase, said Kamal.

Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam, and the organisers of the Ijtema were present at the meeting.

