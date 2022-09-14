Food controller honoured for issuing licences in 10 minutes

Bochaganj Upazila food controller Md Rezaul Karim in Dinajpur has set an example by issuing Food Grain Licences within 10 minutes to traders in remote areas.

The food department on Wednesday honoured him for his special contribution in preparing the digital database during Licence Week and a food friendly programme.

Dinajpur District Food Controller Kamal Hossain handed over a memento to Rezaul Karim after a monthly meeting at the District Food Controller's office.

Md Rezaul also prepared and implemented the innovative idea of a digital licensing process.

At the event, food department officials said issuing food grain licences previously required a week, now it takes only 10 minutes with the digital licensing process developed by Rezaul Karim.

All traders must have a food grain licence to do business legally in accordance with government policy. Revenue will be collected accordingly and with the digital system, the government will instantly be able to know the amount of food grains stored in the country, they said.

Md Rezaul Karim has also proved himself as the upazila food controller, completing the highest 96% verification work in the food friendly database within the stipulated time, they said.

The upazila food controller said, "I have only discharged my duty as an employee of the government. I want transparency at all levels of the food department of the government and the people being served in a timely manner."

Sadar Upazila Food Controller Biplab Kumar Singh, Biral Upazila Food Controller Nurannabi, Birampur Upazila Food Controller Mostafizur Rahman, Chirirbandar Upazila Food Controller Halimur Rahman Palash, Sadar LSD Officer-in-Charge Abdus Salam, and Setabganj LSD Officer-in-Charge, Dibendu Kumar Roy, were present at the time.