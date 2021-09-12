FM seeks Russia’s cooperation in Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:25 pm

FM seeks Russia's cooperation in Rohingya repatriation

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:25 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sought cooperation from Russia in repatriation of Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Momen made the call as the Russian Ambassador to Dhaka Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy paid a courtesy call on the minister on Sunday. The minister greeted the newly recruited Russian ambassador.

Referring to Bangladesh's special relation with Russia, Momen gratefully remembered Russia's contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the state building work afterwards.

Momen said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Russia in March, shortly after the independence, at the invitation of the then Soviet Union president. Bangabandhu expressed his gratitude to the Russian government and its people for their help in our Liberation War.

The Russian ambassador today expressed his country's willingness to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister also opined to arrange programmes from both sides. Momen also expressed expectations of the Russian foreign minister's attendance at the inaugural ceremony of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in 2023.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Russia

