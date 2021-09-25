FM requests effective support from EU for Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:58 am

Related News

FM requests effective support from EU for Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:58 am
A banyan tree is seen at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A banyan tree is seen at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission (HRVP) and requested effective measures by the European Union for the creation of a conducive environment in Myanmar for sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on 23 September.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen explained that sheltering 1.1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh have been putting enormous social, economic and environmental cost for Bangladesh. HRVP Borell thanked Bangladesh for the humanitarian gesture to the Rohingyas and assured that the EU would work with Bangladesh and the international community to ensure sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The issue of climate change was discussed in the bilateral meeting. Foreign Minister Momen briefed the HRVP about the role of Bangladesh as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). He raised the issue of the 100 billion dollars annual climate fund pledged by the developed countries and requested the EU to fulfil the commitment.

Dr Momen stressed the importance of the allocation of 50% of the climate financing for adaptation measures. He explained the importance of loss and damage incurred because of river erosion, intrusion of salinity, sea-level rise, floods and droughts.

Foreign Minister emphasised the need for sharing of responsibility for the climate migrants – the people uprooted from their homes and traditional jobs because of impacts of climate change.

Dr Momen also explained the need of creating high and wide embankments in the coastal belt, and in the areas prone to river erosion. He invited public funding and private sector investment from the EU in developing the embankments, with roads, solar panels and windmills on those.

Josep Borell remarked that significant efforts would be needed to contain the temperature rise to the maximum limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. He was of the view that there would be social and economic shocks in the effort of addressing the challenges of climate change. Foreign Minister agreed with the HRVP and sought technology transfer for coping with the mitigation targets.    

Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen raised the issue of trade with the EU. He thanked the HRVP for providing duty-free market access to Bangladeshi products under the EBA scheme of the EU.

He also expressed thanks to Borell for continued market access to Bangladesh till 2029 and requested for providing GSP+ facilities once the EBA facilities to Bangladesh will be over in 2029. HRVP assured the Foreign Minister that he would convey the request with a positive recommendation to the concerned authorities of EU.

Rohingya Crisis / Top News

EU / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Rohingays / reparations / Myanmar

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives