FM, Planning Minister face-off on Facebook 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 June, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 10:42 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Planning Minister MA Mannan have recently lashed out at each other on social media platform Facebook over a route of the Sunamganj railway. 

A Facebook page titled "Parikalpana Mantrir Daptar" (Office of Planning Minister) today posted a status according to which Planning Minister MA Mannan was surprised by the role Momen played regarding the proposed railway line from Sunamganj to Chhatak.

AK Abdul Momen allegedly wrote a Demi-Official (DO) letter to the railways ministry supporting the stance of five Sunamganj MPs who advocated for railway routes preferred by them. 

"I know more about this issue than he. I don't think he has ever set foot on Sunamganj soil in his long and colourful life. Any other person in this situation would have checked it with me before taking a side in this matter," the status read. 

It also said that for a friend of 50 years and a cabinet colleague, Momen's stance was unexpected. 

Earlier on 14 June, the foreign minister from his Facebook page claimed that some people were trying to create barriers between him and Mannan. 

"It is unfortunate that I saw in a local newspaper in Sylhet that there is a conflict between me and Mannan and because of this conflict a lot of development in Sylhet is being hampered! I don't know who is spreading this news, but it is completely false and fabricated. Those who are promoting it are probably doing it for some nefarious purpose," his status read. 

The recent exchanges stem from the proposed Sunamganj to Chhatak rail route where 3-4 plans are being considered by relevant authorities. 

