FM attends dinner hosted by Jaishankar in New York

"Glad to host an evening of like-minded partners on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA," said the Indian Minister

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended a dinner Thursday night hosted by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New York.

"Glad to host an evening of like-minded partners on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA," said the Indian Minister.

He said they discussed pressing global challenges and the need for more effective collective response.

Foreign Ministers from Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Singapore, Egypt, Saint Lucia, Maldives, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Ghana, Jamaica, Uganda and Uzbekistan were among the invitees.

They participated in frank and informal discussion on issues of common interest in the Non-Aligned Movement, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Foreign Minister Momen is accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the ongoing UN General Assembly.

