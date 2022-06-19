Floods: More districts may go under water by Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:31 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 17 more districts in the northern and central parts of the country are at risk of flooding by Sunday (19 June), the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center has said. 

The water of Jamuna river has also started rising. As a result, several districts in the northern region including Rangpur and Kurigram may be flooded. Some districts in the central region are also likely to be inundated if the floodwaters recede, it added. 

Floodwaters are flowing through Kurigram, Sylhet and Sunamganj. Jamalpur, Bogra, Sherpur, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Pabna may be flooded. Besides, floods are feared in Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar. Several districts, including Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur, are at risk of flooding if the floodwaters recede further.

The flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurigram districts may deteriorate further. Water levels in 95 rivers across the country have risen.

According to the Meteorological Department, it has rained in eight parts of the country in the last 24 hours.The rains are expected to continue till next Tuesday (21 June).

Most parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusts on Sunday.

Day and night temperatures across the country may remain almost unchanged. The rains may continue for the next two days, the rainfall may decrease after that.

