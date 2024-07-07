Floods hit three more districts, government claims adequate relief distribution

In a span of just one day, the districts of Sherpur, Tangail, and Bandarban have been newly affected by flooding, bringing the total number of flood-affected districts to 18, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The ministry claims that adequate relief is being distributed among the flood victims.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Mohibbur Rahman, presented the flood situation and relief distribution efforts during a press conference held at the conference room of the Ministry of Food today (7 July).

"Due to the recent heavy rains and water flowing downstream, various parts of the country are experiencing flooding. The number of affected people has exceeded 20 lakhs across 18 districts," the state minister said.

Before the press conference, an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the same venue to discuss the flood situation. It was revealed that the number of people stranded due to the floods is approximately 24.43 lakh.

Sylhet first experienced flooding on 27 May and again on 17 June due to heavy rainfall and water from upstream. Since 1 July, the flood situation has worsened in different regions of the country.

Minister Mohibbur Rahman said, "We are working tirelessly to deliver relief supplies according to the needs and demands of the flood-affected areas. Adequate relief allocations have been provided to the DCs [deputy commissioners] of the affected districts. Additionally, extra food supplies have been allocated to the DCs of all 64 districts to ensure they are prepared in advance."

So far, 21,700 tonnes of rice, Tk5.47 crore in cash, 65,500 packets of dry and other food items, Tk40 lakh for cattle feed, and Tk40 lakh for baby food have been allocated to the 18 flood-affected districts.

In addition, 2,500 packets of dry and other food items have been allocated to the parliamentary constituencies of Sylhet-3, Sunamganj-1, and Moulvibazar-2.

The ministry reports that around 3,000 shelters have been opened, providing refuge for approximately 40,000 people. Furthermore, 619 medical teams have been formed to assist with healthcare in the flood-affected areas.

"We are rapidly preparing lists of the affected people to provide post-flood assistance," the minister added.

The flood-affected districts include Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Netrakona, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Feni, Rangamati, Bogura, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat, Cox's Bazar, Sherpur, Bandarban, and Tangail.

"If any person in remote areas does not receive the allocated relief, they can call 1090 or 333 for direct assistance," the minister said.

Regarding the inter-ministerial meeting, the minister said, "The decision has been made to instruct the DCs to distribute adequate relief. Additionally, all necessary permissions have been granted for measures to expedite water drainage."