Flood waters linger in Sylhet, sufferings surge

Swelling-up of major rivers due to onrush of water from the upstream and heavy rain since 11 May has turned the flood situation worse in Sylhet district, rendering 15 lakh people marooned.

Moreover, people have been facing a severe drinking water crisis despite flood waters everywhere.

Residents of 70 out of the total 103 unions of the district have been living amid huge sufferings as the overflowing river water flooded their homesteads.

Meanwhile, the floods have triggered power cuts in different upazilas and Sylhet city, multiplying the miseries of dwellers.

Besides, different kinds of waterborne diseases have begun spreading among flood affected people in the district.

According to the Sylhet Civil Surgeon's office, 94 patients took treatment at hospitals in the district. Most of them are suffering from diarrhoea and various skin diseases.

Shihab Ahmed, a resident of the Upashahar area, said the house had been flooded for five days. There is no electricity for four days. No drinking water and no toilet facility as well.

Abdul Alim Shah, public relations officer of the city corporation, said water supply to the flooded areas has been cut off since Wednesday for public health reasons. If there is a leak in the supply pipe, it can be mixed with flood water.

Water is being supplied to these areas through tanker vehicles, he added. However, the city dwellers alleged that it is less than the need.

Not only people in city areas, village people also are suffering from the water, sanitation crisis.

Jahangir Alam, a resident of Suprakandi village of Zakiganj upazila, said "Our tube-wells were submerged, so we had to drink water from the river. As kitchens were flooded in the area, we are not able to cook food."

Niloy Pahsa, deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), said the Surma river has been flowing 177 cm above the danger level. Water enters the locality after damaging 34 embankments by the floods so far.

The Upazila complex of Companiganj, Gowainghat and Kanaighat went under flood water. Even shelter centres at those upazilas have been flooded.

Abdul Kadir, chief engineer (sales and distribution) at Sylhet Power Development Board said two sub-stations of the PDB were submerged and one of them was shut down.

"Besides, we are forced to stop the power supply in Shahjalal Uposhahar due to the rise in flood waters."

Sylhet Civil Surgeon SM Shahriar said some 140 medical teams were formed to ensure treatment of flood-affected people.

274 shelters have been set up in the district. Around 6,475 people are currently in 78 shelters. Besides, 220 more shelter centres were set up for cattle, Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Mojibur Rahman said.

Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said arrangements were made to provide food, sanitation, drinking water and medical treatment to the residents of the shelter centres.