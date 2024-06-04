Flood situation improves slightly in Sylhet

A aerial view of Sylhet city shows different areas are still submerged. Photo: Debasish Debu/TBS

There has been some improvement in the flood situation in Sylhet city due to reduced rainfall, although some areas are still inundated.

According to the Water Development Board, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Surma River's water level has receded to 10.72 centimeters above the danger mark. Over the past 24 hours, the region experienced 30.8 millimeters of rainfall.

Sustained dry weather over the next 2-4 days is crucial to further reducing the water levels in the Surma River.

Just the previous Monday, the Surma River had surged to 10.94 centimeters above the danger mark, with recorded rainfall measuring 214 millimeters.

Councilors from the SCC report that water levels are gradually receding across most parts of the city.

Many individuals who sought refuge in emergency shelters are now beginning to return to their homes.

Relief efforts by the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) continue to provide assistance to affected residents, particularly in sheltered locations across the city.

Shajluloo Laskar, public relations officer for SISIC, disclosed that flood-related issues have been identified in approximately 28 wards within Sylhet city.