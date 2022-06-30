Flood death toll rises to 92

Water Woes: Two men and a kid are trying to float a boat on a portion of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway that has gone under water due to torrential rain and flash floods. Hundreds of thousands of people were marooned in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar districts on Friday. Photo: TBS

So far 92 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last 13 days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In addition, 9,496 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period.

Of the casualties, four deaths and 819 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes.

A total of 2,048 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.