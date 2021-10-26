Flights to India increase to 21 per week

Tourists' access to the land route is currently halted.

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The weekly flights under the air bubble arrangement to India from Bangladesh have increased from seven to twenty-one.

The recent announcement came from both the governments as the Covid-19 cases are dropping in the two neighbouring countries.  

In a tweet, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh stated, "Frequency of flights between India & Bangladesh to increase! India & Bangladesh have mutually decided to increase the frequency of flights under the Air Bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week per country. Will come into effect from 15/10/21. Will benefit passengers travelling for medical & business purposes."

The Indian High Commission had already indicated that it will begin issuing tourist visas on or after 15 November, on all air bubble flights. According to sources, tourist visa services began on October 12. Tourist visas will only be valid for group tours on chartered planes. In addition, newly granted tourist visas would only be valid for entrance into India via sea or air. Tourists' access to the land route is currently halted.

Flights between India and Bangladesh under the bilateral air bubble agreement resumed in September 2021, following a four-month halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

