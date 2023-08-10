Flags to hang below one-fourth pole height in half-mast position: Govt notice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 12:14 pm

Related News

Flags to hang below one-fourth pole height in half-mast position: Govt notice

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 12:14 pm
Flags to hang below one-fourth pole height in half-mast position: Govt notice

According to a Cabinet Division notice, the national flag should now be positioned at a specific point on the flagpole in the half-mast position, precisely one-quarter below the pole's top.

"The flags when flown at half-mast shall first be hoisted to the peak of the flagpole for an instant and then fixed by lowering it down equal to the length of one-fourth of the flagpole," said the notice issued on 9 August.

It also said, "The flag shall again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day."

The notice gives an example: "If the flagpole is 24 feet in length, the distance between the top of the flagpole and the top of the flag will be 6 feet."

The new directive was issued as a revision to rule 7 of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Flag Rules, 1972, under the Bangladesh National Anthem, Flag and Emblem Order 1972.

The order has been made effective immediately.

According to the previous rule, the flag when flown at half-mast used to be first hoisted to the peak and then lowered to the half-mast position. As there was no fixed height for the flag's position, there arose disparity. To make the position more uniform the height has been fixed in the new rule.

 

Top News

National Flag / half-mast / Cabinet division / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

46m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil