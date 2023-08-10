Flags to hang below one-fourth pole height in half-mast position: Govt notice

According to a Cabinet Division notice, the national flag should now be positioned at a specific point on the flagpole in the half-mast position, precisely one-quarter below the pole's top.

"The flags when flown at half-mast shall first be hoisted to the peak of the flagpole for an instant and then fixed by lowering it down equal to the length of one-fourth of the flagpole," said the notice issued on 9 August.

It also said, "The flag shall again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day."

The notice gives an example: "If the flagpole is 24 feet in length, the distance between the top of the flagpole and the top of the flag will be 6 feet."

The new directive was issued as a revision to rule 7 of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Flag Rules, 1972, under the Bangladesh National Anthem, Flag and Emblem Order 1972.

The order has been made effective immediately.

According to the previous rule, the flag when flown at half-mast used to be first hoisted to the peak and then lowered to the half-mast position. As there was no fixed height for the flag's position, there arose disparity. To make the position more uniform the height has been fixed in the new rule.