Five houses gutted in fire in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 05:24 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Five houses were burnt to ashes in a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar today (1 March).

The houses are located in the Haji Para area, Ward-9 of East Bara Veola Union, according to victims and officials.

Nurul Islam, the owner of a burnt house, said, "The fire spread within moments in the early morning. Five houses got burnt.

"No one was injured.  But the fire caused a loss of approximately Tk40 lakh. Tk3-4 lakh in cash was also burnt."

Another victim of the fire, Dalilur Rahman said, "I lost everything in the fire. I have nothing left."

Harunor Rashid, a member of Ward-9 of East Bara Veola UP, said, "The fire is believed to have started from an electrical short circuit in the house of Abul Kashem Majhi. Four adjacent houses were also burnt to ashes in an instant.

Chakaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fakhrul Islam said, "I have visited the scene. The upazila administration will provide tin and cash assistance to the affected families."

