Five ex-SUST students released

Bangladesh

26 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 10:00 pm

Earlier in the day, the court of Sylhet Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumon Bhuiyan granted them bail

The five former SUST students with their lawyer. Photo: Courtesy
The five former students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), who were arrested for "sending money to the protesting students", have been released hours after securing bail.

Kanon Alam, lawyer of the five former students confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Wednesday night.

The five students are, Reza Nur Moin, 31, son of Moin Uddin of Bogura district, Habibur Rahman, 26, son of Matier Rahman Khan, Nazmul Sakib, 32, son of Mizanur Rahman of Khulna district, AKM Maruf Hossain, 28, son of Mosharraf of Mirpur in Dhaka and Foysal Ahmed, 27, son of Sadiqul Islam.

Earlier in the day, the court of Sylhet Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumon Bhuiyan granted them bail after police produced them in court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested the five former students on Tuesday.

A case was filed against them with Jalalabad police station by a Tanti League leader in Sylhet today.

According to the case dockets, the accused students unlawfully obstructed the movement of the general people, extorted money, made threats, and aided in destructive activities during the protests.
 

