Five alleged members of new militant group arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

Five alleged members of new militant group arrested

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 06:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five alleged members of a new militant outfit, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, from Demra area of the capital on Wednesday. 

The arrestees are Md Abdullah (22), Md Tajul Islam (33), Md Ziauddin (37), Md Habibullah (19), and Md Mahamudul Hasan (18), CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman told a press conference at the DMP media center yesterday, adding that police seized three mobile phones, and 12 pages of fatwa-related papers from their possession. 

According to the CTTC, planning for forming the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya started in 2017. After that, the group members began training in the hilly areas of the country. 

Recently, several members of the outfit have been arrested by law enforcement agencies. However, the purpose of the group is still unknown. 

The CTTC chief said the objective of this group can be determined after the arrest of its chief Shamin Mahfuz, but it can be assumed that they had a plan of sabotage inside the country.  

"We will be able to know whether they have any plan centring the upcoming elections after arresting their leader," he said.  

Asaduzzaman also said that the youths had left home for pilgrimage to take part in militancy. 

Arrested Abdullah was managing an "Ansar House". 

He used to accommodate people from different parts of the country who left home to join the new militant outfit. 

From that Ansar House, Abdullah would send members of the group to the hilly areas for training. 

Top News

Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / Militant den / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

11h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

37m | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

52m | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question