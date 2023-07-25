Fisheries now a profitable sector: Speaker Shirin

The country's fisheries sector is now a profitable sector, says the Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

"Fisheries has become a profitable sector under the effective guidance of the government," said the speaker during her speech as the chief guest at the inauguration of the National Fisheries Week at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

National Fisheries Week-2023 is being celebrated with the theme of "Fill country with safe fish, build smart Bangladesh".

Shirin Sharmin said, the government is implementing various programmes for the development of fishermen, who are then able to increase fish production. At present, fish production is 47.56 lakh metric tonnes, which is 85% more than the total production in 2007-08.

Bangladesh ranks second in freshwater fish production in the world. In the fiscal year 2021-22, Bangladesh produced 2.6 lakh metric tonnes of shrimp, she said.

Shirin Sharmin said, Bangladesh holds the top place among the 11 countries which produce hilsha. In the financial year 2021-22, Hilsa production was 5.67 lakh metric tonnes, which is about 89% more than the financial year 2008-09. Due to the practical steps taken by the present government, a silent revolution is being achieved in the production of native species of fish including pangas, tilapia, kai, pabda, shingi, magur.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "We want to develop a smart fisheries sector to build a smart Bangladesh. The government is working on fish production, marketing, processing, and the use of modern technology. A large amount of foreign currency is being earned by exporting fish to 52 countries to meet the needs of the country. Three international standard laboratories are being run in the country to export safe and healthy fish."