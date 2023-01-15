First phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

Bangladesh

BSS
15 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 02:36 pm

First phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

BSS
15 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 02:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, concluded today as thousands of devotees prayed for peace, progress and welfare of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah. 

The congregation ended with the 23 minutes long Akheri Munajat beginning around 9:57 this morning at the Ijtema venue in Tongi here as Mawlana Hafez Zubair conducted the munajat. 

Devout pilgrims from different parts of the country kept coming to participate in the munajat from early morning today. The Ijtema ground became filled to the brim before it was 8 o'clock. 

Several lakhs of people were also seen to gather on the Kamarpara road and the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway as the ground was filled to its capacity.

Local factories, offices, schools and other business institutions were closed today, for a smooth traffic operation. 

Workers of different local factories, students and a large number of women devotees, as well, participated in the munajat that was conducted in Arabic, Urdu and Bangla languages. 

Millions of people in the country and abroad also joined and raised their hands together for praying to Allah as the munajat was broadcast live on mobile phones and satellite televisions.

The worshipers expressed their desire for self-purification and forgiveness, in this particularly significant munajat. 

As soon as the prayers ended, the pilgrims and devotees started to rush their destination which caused long congestion and traffic on Kamarpara road of Tongi, Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, Ahsan Ullah Master Flyover bridge on Tongi-Kaliganj road and surrounding roads and highways.

The law enforcement officers soon defused the congestion by helping operate the vehicles in an orderly measure.

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema will begin on Friday next (January 20) with a break of four days. It will end on January 22 with the Akheri Munajat.

Bishwa Ijtema

