First Eid jamaat at Baitul Mukarram to be held at 7am

File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am, according to a press release issued by Islamic Foundation on Saturday.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman will lead the first Eid jamaat. 

The second Eid jamaat will be held at 8am led by Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi. Dr Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari will lead the third jamaat at 9am while Hafez Maolana Ehsanul Haque and Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem will lead the fourth and fifth jamaat respectively at 10am and 10:45am.

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Sunday to fix the starting date of Eid-ul-Fitr.
 

