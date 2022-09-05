Firing on Mayanmar border stops as Burmese soldiers step up patrol

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

Firing on Mayanmar border stops as Burmese soldiers step up patrol

Locals and Rohingyas on zero-line are still in fear 

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Unlike the past couple of weeks, no gunfire was heard on Sunday on the Myanmar side of the Ghumdhum-Tumbru border in the south-eastern swathe of the country. Locals said they did not spot any Burmese chopper in the sky either. 

But Myanmar soldiers, armed with heavy weapons, were seen patrolling in groups along the borderline. The soldiers have also taken positions in borderline bankers, causing tensions among locals and around 4,500 Rohingya refugees at the zero-point to persist. 

"We are afraid of fresh violence as the soldiers could now be seen patrolling more frequently," Mohammad Rahim, a Rohingya living on the zero-point, told The Business Standard on Sunday. 

In the last three weeks, the Arakan Army (AA) had been fighting with Myanmar's security forces across the borderline. Bullets and several mortar shells fired from helicopters and fighter jets of the Myanmar forces landed on Bangladesh territory. The helicopters also violated Bangladesh airspace multiple times.   

Subsequently, Dhaka lodged a diplomatic protest to Naypyidaw.  

During a visit to the border on Sunday, a bunker of the Burmese army could be seen just opposite pillar number 33-2 of the border. The soldiers were stationed with heavy weapons. 

Around 22,000 locals live in villages near the borderline. Ghumdhum villagers said they are not coming out of home unless there is an urgency. 

Nurul Alam, a resident of Ghumdhum union, said they have stopped sending their kids to school due to the firing on the Myanmar side of the border. He said many of them have kept the cattle tied in sheds.    

"There was frequent firing on Saturday. We spotted firing from helicopters thrice. We cannot leave the house and go to the farm," said Bilkis Khatun of Tumbru Uttarpara.

On 28 August, a mortar shell landed on the yard of Noor Ahmad's house in the village. Bangladeshi law enforcers later removed it.

Noor Ahmad's wife Noor Jahan said we used to remain calm if there were gunshots on the other side of the border. But they are now panicking since the mortar shell landed.  

Ghumdhum Union Parishad Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz said there is no official instruction to avoid the farmland near the borderline, but people are not going there out of fear.

In the face of persecution and brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017, about 750,000 Rohingya poured across the border seeking refuge in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is currently harbouring more than 11 lakh Rohingya as the camp in Cox's Bazar Kutupalong has turned into the world's largest refugee settlement. The UN described the Myanmar army's crackdown on the Rohingya as a "classic example of ethnic cleansing", while others have accused the country of committing genocide against the Muslim-minority group.

Top News

bangladdesh / Myanmar Army / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

11h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

13h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

5h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

7h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride