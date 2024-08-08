Firefighters team up with students for traffic control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 05:05 pm

A total of 620 firefighters and 215 volunteers are managing traffic at 227 points nationwide

Students are on the street for traffic management in Shonir Akhra area of the capital on Thursday (8 August). Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel, along with volunteers, are collaborating with students to manage traffic system nationwide, including Dhaka. 

To prevent traffic chaos amid the absence of traffic police, they have been deployed at key locations across the country, particularly in the capital. 

The firefighters started traffic control activities at 8:00am today (8 August), said a press release from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of operations and maintenance at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate, is overseeing the traffic control initiative as directed by its Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin.

"The fire service is the public's friend in times of crisis. With a current gap in traffic management, our personnel and volunteers are stepping up to fill this void," Tajul Islam said.

According to the media release, a total of 620 firefighters and 215 volunteers are managing traffic at 227 points nationwide.

