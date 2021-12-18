Fire at Unisoft factory in N’ganj brought under control
A fire that broke out at the factory of Unisoft in Golaikanda union of Narayanganj's Rupganj thana has been brought under control.
The fire came under control around 1:05am.
However, no casualties were immediately reported in the blaze.
The fire broke out at the factory on Friday night at around 11:14pm.
On information, eight units of fire service units rushed to the spot to put out the fire.
Details including the cause of the blaze could not be known immediately.