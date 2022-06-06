Fire still burning inside containers at Ctg's BM Container Depot

Fire is still burning inside the containers in Chattogram's BM Container Depot and a special unit of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) along with the regular service personnel is working to remove the chemicals and douse the flames.

"Water is being sprayed from distance using a special device to prevent the fire from spreading to the fuel station next to the depot," Agrabad Fire Station Leader Uching Marma told The Business Standard (TBS).

Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"A major accident could happen at any time as the petrol pump is close to the fire," he added.

Speaking to the media, Lt. Col. Arif of Bangladesh's Army's 24th 4th Infantry Division, which has been working along the fire service to bring the fire under control, said: "Smoke coming out of the containers is because of water being poured on the burning garment materials a. We are working to make sure the chemicals don't spill into the sea."

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook Live

Cumilla Fire Service employee Abdul Haque told TBS: "Water is not going to enter the container. There are also hydrogen peroxide dams in various places. So we are not going to go inside at risk."

Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"We hope the fire would not spread again as petrol is being kept underground. But it will take more time to extinguish the fire completely," said FSCD Cumilla Zone Assistant Director Akhtaruzzaman.

It has been over 40 hours since a massive fire broke out at Chattogram's BM Container Depot but authorities are still struggling to bring the blaze under control due to the hazardous chemicals.