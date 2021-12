The members of the Fire Service has distinguished the fire which broke out at a shoe godown in Shuritola area of Old Dhaka.

The fire originated around 4pm at the godown housing on the third floor of a four-storey building, said Rozina Akter, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service.

Five fire fighting units reached the spot around 4.12pm and managed to douse the flame at 4.50pm.